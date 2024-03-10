Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

KSS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an inline rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.13.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s stock opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average of $24.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.98. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $29.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -152.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

