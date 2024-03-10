Komodo Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.02 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $47.12 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.55 or 0.00078350 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00048127 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00018006 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,578,313 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

