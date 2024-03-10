Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Position Cut by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $619,226,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lam Research by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,952,000 after purchasing an additional 425,918 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,186,837,000 after purchasing an additional 389,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,849,554,000 after purchasing an additional 340,460 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,399,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,023 shares of company stock valued at $18,226,562 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $811.68.

Lam Research Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $37.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $956.65. 1,331,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $467.02 and a 52-week high of $1,007.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $856.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $738.58. The company has a market capitalization of $125.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

