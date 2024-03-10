Laraway Financial Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 2,993 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 106.3% during the third quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.43. 3,538,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,680,760. The stock has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $78.98.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

