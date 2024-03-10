Laura Ashley (LON:ALY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.39

Laura Ashley Holdings plc (LON:ALY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.39 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.39 ($0.00). Laura Ashley shares last traded at GBX 0.39 ($0.00), with a volume of 2,241,518 shares.
Laura Ashley Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £2.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.88, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.07.
About Laura Ashley
Laura Ashley Holdings plc engages in retailing furniture, home accessories, decorating, and fashion products in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and France. It offers furniture for bedroom, living room, and kitchen and dining; sofas and armchairs; chandeliers, pendants, wall lights, table lamps, floor lamps, decorative lighting and accessories, and string lights, as well as lamp shades and bases; furniture, kitchen and bathroom, matt emulsion, and water based paints; and curtain, lining, PVC, and upholstery fabrics.
