Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $198.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.20 million. Lazydays had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

Lazydays Stock Performance

Lazydays stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Lazydays has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $13.27.

Get Lazydays alerts:

Lazydays Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.