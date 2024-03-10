Litecoin Cash (LCC) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.00 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $5.00 million and approximately $340.98 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 798,213,419 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 798,197,340.5834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00555867 USD and is down -9.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

