Litecoin Cash Price Hits $0.0062 on Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $4.95 million and $343.03 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Litecoin Cash
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 798,222,200 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 798,197,340.5834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00555867 USD and is down -9.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
