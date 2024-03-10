Litecoin Cash Trading Down 21.9% This Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 10th. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $5.01 million and approximately $13.68 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 798,205,856 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 798,197,340.5834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00555867 USD and is down -9.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
