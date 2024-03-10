Litecoin Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $87.74 or 0.00126486 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $6.52 billion and approximately $526.43 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000249 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00008199 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,295,637 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a digital currency designed for fast, low-cost payments over the internet. Created by Charlie Lee in 2011 as an alternative to Bitcoin, it offers improved transaction times and a higher maximum supply, using a different algorithm (scrypt) for mining. Litecoin facilitates peer-to-peer transactions without a central authority, making it suitable for a wide range of financial activities, from everyday purchases to trading and investment. Its creation by a former Google engineer aimed to address and improve upon some of Bitcoin’s limitations, establishing Litecoin as a practical complement to Bitcoin in the digital currency ecosystem.”

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

