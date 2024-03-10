LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $34.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.59 and a beta of 1.00. LiveRamp has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $42.66.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $173.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that LiveRamp will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other LiveRamp news, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 341.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 32,716 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $860,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 218,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 215,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

