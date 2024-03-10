Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN) Plans $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.

Logansport Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LOGN opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.99. The company has a market cap of $18.91 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.29. Logansport Financial has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $43.27.

Get Logansport Financial alerts:

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.88 million during the quarter.

Logansport Financial Company Profile

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. The company's personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Logansport Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logansport Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.