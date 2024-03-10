Macy’s (NYSE:M) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on M. Citigroup raised Macy’s from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Macy’s from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.91.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $21.15 on Thursday. Macy’s has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $21.48. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 57.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.52.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.47. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1737 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 178.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 253.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 53.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

