MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.81

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.81 and traded as low as C$12.16. MAG Silver shares last traded at C$12.17, with a volume of 207,229 shares changing hands.
MAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.38.
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.
