Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Free Report) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mainz Biomed’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Mainz Biomed from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Mainz Biomed Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mainz Biomed

MYNZ stock opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Mainz Biomed has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $7.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.79.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mainz Biomed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mainz Biomed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Mainz Biomed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mainz Biomed

Mainz Biomed N.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening stool-based deoxyribonucleic acid test; and PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test.

