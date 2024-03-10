Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Trading Up 1.5 %
NASDAQ:LOAN opened at $4.67 on Thursday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $53.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.72.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.85%. This is a positive change from Manhattan Bridge Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.84%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Manhattan Bridge Capital
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Manhattan Bridge Capital
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.