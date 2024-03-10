Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:LOAN opened at $4.67 on Thursday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $53.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.72.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.85%. This is a positive change from Manhattan Bridge Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.84%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.2% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 1.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 21.5% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 335,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

