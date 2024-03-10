Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DOOR. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet downgraded Masonite International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Masonite International in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Masonite International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $106.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a $133.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Masonite International in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masonite International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.89.

Masonite International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $130.45 on Thursday. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $76.87 and a twelve month high of $131.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.05). Masonite International had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $660.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher O. Ball sold 396 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $51,503.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,985.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Paxton sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $93,693.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,700.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher O. Ball sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $51,503.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,985.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,641 shares of company stock worth $213,329. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masonite International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Masonite International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Masonite International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Masonite International by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Masonite International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Masonite International by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period.

Masonite International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors and door solutions for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers interior doors of wood and related materials, including wood composite molded and flat door facings; exterior doors of steel, fiberglass, or composite materials; and molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors; and architectural doors, as well as Z-articulating cap sill, ADAptive, and ultimate astragals,trilennium, simple solution corner pads, and panolock products.

See Also

