Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 4,753 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,599 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,433,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,399,416,000 after buying an additional 526,561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,532,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,646,000 after acquiring an additional 230,185 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 12,774,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,727,000 after purchasing an additional 315,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $503,489,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.0% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,122,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,652,000 after purchasing an additional 295,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE BK opened at $55.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.76 and its 200 day moving average is $48.78.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 42.32%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

