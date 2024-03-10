Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.22% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $5,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 38.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $105,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance
BATS JMST opened at $50.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.61.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
