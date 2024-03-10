Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 1,256 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,082 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $5,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $1,032,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 60.8% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 118,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,902,000 after acquiring an additional 44,966 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 34.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 386,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,775,000 after acquiring an additional 99,251 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.7% during the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 99,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 208.7% during the second quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,067,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,245,000 after acquiring an additional 721,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total transaction of $3,078,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,183 shares in the company, valued at $15,841,513.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total transaction of $3,078,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,183 shares in the company, valued at $15,841,513.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total transaction of $19,383,290.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,375,208.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 140,107 shares of company stock worth $40,217,826. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

CDNS opened at $308.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.79, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.78 and a 1-year high of $320.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDNS. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.33.

About Cadence Design Systems



Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

