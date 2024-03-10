Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 4,433 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $544,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 63,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 200,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,723,000 after buying an additional 63,134 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $613,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VEEV. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $907,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,965,663.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $8,327,483. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE VEEV opened at $227.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.83. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.21 and a 12-month high of $233.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.