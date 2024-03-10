Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 51,939 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,939 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,743,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $725,870,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Target by 35.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,668 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Target by 37,301.2% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,698,764 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Target by 6,699.3% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,692,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $223,257,000 after buying an additional 1,667,732 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $169.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $175.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.62.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $149.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Target

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.