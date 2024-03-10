Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,952 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,228 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $5,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 448.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,214,361 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $118,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,709 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 92.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,830,732 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $97,926,000 after buying an additional 879,856 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at $46,169,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 209.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 789,204 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $39,453,000 after buying an additional 534,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 140.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 821,137 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $43,923,000 after buying an additional 479,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $46.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $55.85. The firm has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.69.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STM shares. HSBC started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

