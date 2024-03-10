Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 303.5% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,025.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,025.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $485,312.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,406,963.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,467 shares of company stock worth $2,264,717. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Yum! Brands stock opened at $139.56 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.53 and a 12-month high of $143.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.04.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.94.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

