Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO) Trading Down 0.2%

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.66 and last traded at $24.67. 17,564 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 11,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.72.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

