MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MeridianLink from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.67.

MeridianLink Stock Performance

MeridianLink stock opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. MeridianLink has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $25.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.58.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $74.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.61 million. MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MeridianLink will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MeridianLink

In other MeridianLink news, CFO Sean W. Blitchok sold 4,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $99,783.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 408,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,280,057.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MeridianLink news, Director Timothy Nguyen sold 1,657,246 shares of MeridianLink stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $30,311,029.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,014,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,555,680.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean W. Blitchok sold 4,388 shares of MeridianLink stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $99,783.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 408,094 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,057.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MeridianLink

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLNK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MeridianLink by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,170,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,187,000 after acquiring an additional 398,326 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,477,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,752,000 after buying an additional 373,637 shares during the last quarter. Keenan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,896,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,416,000 after buying an additional 298,686 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,413,000 after buying an additional 161,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after buying an additional 160,991 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

Featured Stories

