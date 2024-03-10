Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Receives $49.70 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

MRUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Merus from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Merus from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Merus from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Merus from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $46.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.83. Merus has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $52.03.

In related news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 22,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $559,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Merus by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Merus by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Merus by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Merus by 871.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

