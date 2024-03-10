MFS Charter Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MCR)

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0457 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.

MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years.

MFS Charter Income Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

MCR opened at $6.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.16. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $6.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Charter Income Trust

About MFS Charter Income Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust during the first quarter worth $337,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 13.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust during the first quarter worth $137,000.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

