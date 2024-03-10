MFS Charter Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MCR)

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0457 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.
MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years.
MFS Charter Income Trust Trading Down 0.3 %
MCR opened at $6.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.16. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $6.70.
About MFS Charter Income Trust
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
