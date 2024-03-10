MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0135 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from MFS High Yield Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Price Performance

Shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $3.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.19.

Get MFS High Yield Municipal Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 32.85% of the company’s stock.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.