MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0337 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MMT opened at $4.64 on Friday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.44.
Institutional Trading of MFS Multimarket Income Trust
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MFS Multimarket Income Trust
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.