MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0337 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMT opened at $4.64 on Friday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.44.

Institutional Trading of MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 287.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,278 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 17.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

