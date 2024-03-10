MGC Pharmaceuticals (LON:MXC) Stock Price Up 5.1%

MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited (LON:MXC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 20.88 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20.50 ($0.26). Approximately 6,490 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 29,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.50 ($0.25).

MGC Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 20.68. The stock has a market cap of £8.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.00.

About MGC Pharmaceuticals

MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited provides phytomedicines worldwide. The company produces and supplies medicinal cannabis products; and non-cannabis phytomedicines. Its principal product candidates include CimetrA, which is in phase III clinical trial for the symptomatic treatment of early COVID-19; CannEpil, a phase IIb cannabis-based therapy for drug-resistant Epilepsy; and CogniCann that is in phase II clinical trial for the symptomatic relief of Dementia.

