MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL) Shares Up 4.5%

MGO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 70,111 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 626,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

MGO Global Stock Up 4.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MGO Global stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in MGO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.23% of MGO Global at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About MGO Global

MGO Global, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand portfolio company. The company is involved in the fashion design, brand development and management, sourcing and manufacturing, licensing, IP protection, corporate finance, consumer engagement and experience, ecommerce, and retail sales and marketing activities related to the Messi brand.

