Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 4.7% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 1.9% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 60,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,591,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,786 shares of company stock valued at $748,470 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock opened at $182.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.03 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.68.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.33.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

