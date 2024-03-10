Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $360,000 Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.06.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.5 %

Ecolab stock opened at $223.46 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.87 and a twelve month high of $227.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.26. The company has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 47.60%.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.