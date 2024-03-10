MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.270-2.490 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. MongoDB also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.27-$2.49 EPS.

MongoDB Price Performance

NASDAQ MDB opened at $383.42 on Friday. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $189.59 and a twelve month high of $509.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of -154.60 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MDB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $470.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on MongoDB from $500.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a $410.00 target price (down from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $448.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,650.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,170,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,650.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,607 shares of company stock valued at $23,116,062 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,842,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,521,000 after purchasing an additional 194,148 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,280,000 after buying an additional 24,595 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after buying an additional 1,017,969 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,174,000 after buying an additional 35,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $147,735,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

