MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.27-$2.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90-$1.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion. MongoDB also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.270-2.490 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a $410.00 price objective (down previously from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised MongoDB from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on MongoDB from $500.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $448.56.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MDB

MongoDB Stock Down 6.9 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $383.42 on Friday. MongoDB has a one year low of $189.59 and a one year high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $422.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of -154.60 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total value of $4,698,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,351,592.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,607 shares of company stock valued at $23,116,062 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in MongoDB by 176.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.