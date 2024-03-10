Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,659,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,315,556,000 after purchasing an additional 148,804 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,643,000 after purchasing an additional 38,615 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 5.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,301,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,359,927,000 after purchasing an additional 205,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after purchasing an additional 914,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $994,050,000 after purchasing an additional 78,374 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Moody’s from $427.00 to $411.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.42.

Moody’s Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:MCO opened at $387.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $278.23 and a 1-year high of $407.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.25.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

