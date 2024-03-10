Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Myers Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Myers Industries

Myers Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Myers Industries stock opened at $21.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.01 million, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.36. Myers Industries has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $21.97.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $191.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.60 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Myers Industries will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Myers Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myers Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Myers Industries by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myers Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.