Nano Market Cap Hits $217.57 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. In the last seven days, Nano has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $217.57 million and approximately $6.19 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $1.63 or 0.00002345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,629.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.65 or 0.00617053 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.00127230 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00052362 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008149 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00058745 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.32 or 0.00208700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.58 or 0.00157380 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

