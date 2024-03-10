Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Piper Sandler

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NTRA. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Natera from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.36.

Get Natera alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Natera

Natera Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NTRA opened at $89.06 on Wednesday. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $93.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.39.

In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 35,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $2,651,202.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,334,729.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 35,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $2,651,202.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,334,729.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $62,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,208.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 905,134 shares of company stock worth $56,638,115 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Natera by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Natera by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 0.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Natera by 0.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.