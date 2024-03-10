Navcoin Trading Down 1.8% This Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0457 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and $28,138.94 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.57 or 0.00125655 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00039205 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00019136 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002893 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001447 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 62.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

