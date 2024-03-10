NEAR Protocol (NEAR) One Day Volume Tops $453.31 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $5.98 or 0.00008604 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 37.7% against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.24 billion and approximately $453.31 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00060612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00020365 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00018946 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00008758 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,178,266,083 coins and its circulating supply is 1,043,761,976 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,178,266,083 with 1,043,761,976 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 6.07964155 USD and is up 1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 367 active market(s) with $716,678,042.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.