Nexxen International’s (NEXN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.50 price objective on the stock.

Nexxen International Stock Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ:NEXN opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.07. Nexxen International has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76.

Get Nexxen International alerts:

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $95.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.75 million. Nexxen International had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexxen International will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexxen International Company Profile

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nexxen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexxen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.