OKC Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $268.53 Million (OKT)

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 10th. OKC Token has a market capitalization of $268.53 million and approximately $9.75 million worth of OKC Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OKC Token has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OKC Token token can currently be bought for approximately $23.55 or 0.00033925 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About OKC Token

OKC Token’s launch date was January 17th, 2021. OKC Token’s total supply is 11,547,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,847,468 tokens. OKC Token’s official Twitter account is @okcnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OKC Token is medium.com/@okcofficial. OKC Token’s official website is www.okx.com/okc.

Buying and Selling OKC Token

According to CryptoCompare, “OKT Chain is a Layer 1 blockchain built on Cosmos, compatible with EVM and Wasm. It was launched as OKX Chain in 2021 and rebranded to OKT Chain, focusing on supporting an ecosystem of dApps and protocols. OKT is the utility token of OKT Chain, used for gas fees and maintaining the DPoS consensus. Validator nodes stake OKT for transaction validation and block addition. Users can delegate their tokens to validators to participate and earn rewards. The token has a disinflationary issuance model, with a maximum supply of 21 million OKT.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKC Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKC Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKC Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

