OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 141,151 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,151 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 1.0% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $35,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,361,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,921,000 after buying an additional 26,855,553 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,416,000 after buying an additional 5,538,792 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,535,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,010,000 after buying an additional 1,632,760 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,152.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,541,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 121.8% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,512,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,215 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGSH stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.10. 2,069,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,537,856. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $58.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.90.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1927 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.