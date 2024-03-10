OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 141,151 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,151 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 1.0% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $35,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,361,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,921,000 after buying an additional 26,855,553 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,416,000 after buying an additional 5,538,792 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,535,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,010,000 after buying an additional 1,632,760 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,152.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,541,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 121.8% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,512,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,215 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
VGSH stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.10. 2,069,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,537,856. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $58.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.90.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
