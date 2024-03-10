OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 7,999 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN owned approximately 0.38% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $21,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGV. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

MGV traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.86. The company had a trading volume of 155,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,234. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $96.12 and a 12-month high of $116.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.57.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

