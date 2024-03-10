OLD National Bancorp IN Boosts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 431,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,752 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.9% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $169,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Motco raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

VOO traded down $2.87 on Friday, hitting $470.39. 6,285,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,295,505. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $451.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.79. The firm has a market cap of $376.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.76 and a one year high of $476.30.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

