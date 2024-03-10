OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,574,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,945 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 0.7% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in AT&T were worth $23,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.20. The company had a trading volume of 30,812,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,583,632. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average is $16.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

