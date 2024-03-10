OLD National Bancorp IN Has $10.87 Million Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 402,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,923 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $10,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PINS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,670,000 after acquiring an additional 958,619 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,476,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,580,000 after purchasing an additional 545,900 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Pinterest by 28.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,743,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670,073 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Pinterest by 1.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,145,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,716,000 after purchasing an additional 191,507 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Pinterest by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,861,000 after buying an additional 235,403 shares in the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Argus upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Pinterest from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pinterest from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.52.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of PINS traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.90. 8,686,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,850,603. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.51. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of -581.57, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.62 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. On average, analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $866,310.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,762,886.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $837,046.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,881 shares in the company, valued at $8,306,774.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $866,310.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 500,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,762,886.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,737 shares of company stock valued at $4,057,983 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Further Reading

