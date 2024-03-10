OLD National Bancorp IN Has $11.45 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,647 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $385,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 234.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.1% in the third quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $373.35. 2,162,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,912,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $371.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $360.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.79. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $385.10.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 59.60%.

A number of research firms have commented on HD. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.75.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

